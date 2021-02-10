Menu
Detectives investigating multiple break and enters around the Hervey Bay region on are appealing for public assistance to locate a stolen car and identify those involved.
CRIME SPREE: Police appeal for help to find offenders

Carlie Walker
10th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
Multiple break and enters across Hervey Bay are being investigated by detectives.

Appeals are being made for the public to help locate a stolen car and identify those involved.

Between 10.30pm on February 7 and just after midnight on Monday, offenders forced entry into a Bowerbird Ave residence in Eli Waters.

Once inside, they stole a quantity of jewellery and a grey 2018 Lexus IS300, registration 741YXB.

The group were then involved in a series of break ins, the first at an Urangan fast food store on Boat Harbour Drive where the doors were smashed and drinks and empty cash registers were stolen.

A grey 2018 Lexus IS300, registration 741YXB, was stolen.
They attempted to steal goods from a service station near the Hervey Bay Airport where they scaled the counter, before being interrupted by an antitheft device in the service centre.

At 1.30am they smashed the front doors of a supermarket and fish and chip shop in Fraser Shores where they took an empty cash register.

All four were wearing material over their faces and were of slim builds.

An image of a vehicle similar to the one taken is pictured below.

Anyone with any information about any of the incidents or who may have seen the sedan is urged to contact police.

