CRIME WATCH: Suburbs, streets targeted by thieves revealed

Break-ins have been reported across the Fraser Coast Tom Weber

A LIST of break-in and petty crime reports reveals the suburbs and streets where criminal activity has been reported in the past two weeks.

Here's the information as reported by police.

Maryborough

Stealing, Alice St

ABOUT 10.10am on September 20, an unknown offender has located and stolen a wallet from the address.

The wallet contained a sum of cash, bank cards and personal identification.

Burglary, Sussex St

Between 8pm on September 23 and 5am on September 24, unknown offenders have entered an unlocked residence and stolen a wallet contain cash, bank cards and personal identification.

The offenders have also stolen a set of keys.

Break and enter, Walker St

Between 5pm on September 23 and 5.45am on September 24, unknown offenders have forced entry into the business and stolen a television. Damage has been done to a lock during the incident.

Break and enter, Alice St

Between 5pm on September 20 and 10am on September 24, unknown offenders have forced entry to a storage area at the address. No property was reported stolen.

Burglary, Tooley St

Between 7pm on September 24 and 7am on September 25, unknown offenders have entered the residence and stolen a blood pressure machine, backpack and wallet containing personal identification, bank cards and cash.

Kawungan

Break and enter, Royal Dr

Between 10am on September 19 and 4pm on September 20, unknown offenders have forced entry to a shed and stolen a Rover lawnmower.

Damage has also been done to a wire fence.

Stealing, Davis Dr

Between 11am and 2.15pm on September 25, offenders have located and stolen personal clothing and a mobile phone.

Scarness

Stealing, Esplanade

At about 11.30pm on September 20, an unknown offender has stolen a set of keys from a table at the location.

The victim had left the keys unattended for a short time.

Urangan

Stolen bicycle, Cypress St

Between 5pm on September 20 and 12.50pm on September 21, unknown offenders have entered the location and stolen a black BMX bicycle from the driveway.

The bicycle was not secured at the time of the offence.

Break and enter, Islander Rd

About 6.30pm on September 21, unknown offenders have forced entry to the business triggering an alarm causing the offenders to run off.

No property was reported stolen after the incident.

Graffiti, Bonita Ct

Between 12pm and 3.30pm on September 24, unknown offenders have entered the yard of the address and have graffitied a fence, external walls and windows.

Burglary, William St

Between September 1 and 9am on September 25, unknown offenders have forced entry to a garage and stolen a quantity of clothing.

Wilful damage, Tristania Cres

Between 9.30pm on September 24 and 9:30am on September 25, unknown offenders have entered the front yard of the address and smashed a window to a vehicle. The vehicle was locked and secured at the time of the offence.

Tinana

Steal from vehicle, Iindah Rd

About 8.30am on September 22, unknown offenders have approached a vehicle and stolen the rear number plate.

The vehicle was parked, locked and secured at the time of the offence.

Tiaro

Stolen vehicle, Inman St

Between 10pm on September 21 and 12pm on September 22, unknown offenders have stolen a Nissen X-Trail with QLD registration 447HMK from the driveway of the address.

Dundowran

Stealing, Lower Mountain Rd

Between 4am and 4.20am on September 24, unknown offenders have entered the yard of the business and stolen a quantity of air conditioning units.

Maaroom

Burglary, Alfred St

Between 2pm on September 21 and 11.30am on September 24, unknown offenders have forced entry to the residence and stolen a number of outboard motors, inflatable dingy and a caravan which was parked on the driveway.

Pialba

Counterfeit currency, Boat Harbour Dr

Between 10.25am and 3.15pm on September 23, an unknown offender has paid for goods with counterfeit currency.

