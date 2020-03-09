CRIME WRAP: Juveniles chase delivery driver with fishing pole

CRIME: See what went down in Roma this week.

CRIME: See what went down in Roma this week.

Lock it, or lose it

POLICE have urged residents to secure their houses and cars after a spate of recent break-ins overnight on March 3-4, cars on Taylor St, Northern Rd, Marsden Ct and Alexander Ave. Two wallets and a set of spare car keys were stolen from the vehicles. On March 7, a vehicle was broken into on Lovell St. The owner had left his car keys inside the car, which were stolen, as well as $15 cash. The same night two vehicles from Taylor St were rummaged through at the same address. Nothing was stolen from either. On March 8 at 2.44am, a vehicle on McDowall St was broken into.

Nothing was stolen from the car, but a pair of shoes was stolen from outside the front door.

Verbal abuse

A DRUNKEN man wielding a crowbar has been handed a court date. On March 3 at 7.15am, police allege they were alerted to a 46-year-old man threatening violence while armed with a crowbar to other workers on a mining premise in Roma. Police arrived on scene and observed he was intoxicated, but no physical damage had been done. He was issued a notice to appear in Roma Magistrates Court on April 8.

Refusal to leave

A PUB goer who refused to leave has been charged with public nuisance. On March 8 at 1.20am, police allege they were called to the Club Hotel where a 26-year-old man who had been ejected from the venue got into a scuffle. After being ejected from the pub, he verbally abused security before getting into a fight with another person and had to be restrained by staff. He was issued with a Notice to Appear.

Fast and furious

A MAN who was chased on a motorised scooter by juveniles with a broken fishing pole is still being investigated. On March 7 at 8pm, police received a call from a 18-year-old who said he was being chased and threatened by a group of four juveniles on Cottell St. Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Roma police.

Drug drivers caught

A 27-year-old man was intercepted on Ashburn Rd on March 3 at 9.30pm.

He returned a positive reading for a random drug test and was issued a 24-hour suspension.

He was issued a Notice to Appear.

A 21-year-old woman was caught on March 6 at 10.05am on South St.

She returned a positive result for a roadside drug test and was issued with a Notice to Appear.

A 37-year-old man was caught drug driving on Miscamble St on March 6 at 1.15pm.

After returned a positive result for a roadside drug test, he was issued with a Notice to Appear.

Driver hospitalised after crash

A WOMAN driver has been issued an infringement notice after they failed to give way.

On March 4 at 3.30pm, two cars crashed at the intersection of Lyndon St and Station St.

A 34-year-old woman and a 18-year-old man were the drivers involved in the crash.

The women was taken to Roma hospital with minor injuries.

Knife found in search

A KNIFE was uncovered in a man’s hoodie after police searched him.

On March 5 at 3.50am, police located the 21-year-old man on Albert St. After searching him, they found a knife in the pouch of his jumper.

He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on April 8.

Woman not McHappy

REFUSAL to pay for her food at McDonalds Roma has landed one Woman a court date.

On March 7 at 8pm, police were called to McDonalds, as staff told them a customer was refusing to pay. After attending the scene, they located the 44-year-old woman, who after searching her found 4g of cannabis mixed with tobacco.

She was issued with a Notice to Appear.

Hospital theft

A WOMAN who stole a needle and syringe from the Roma Hospital has been caught by police.

On March 8 at 11pm, police were called to the Roma Hospital after getting a call that a 19-year-old female who had been at the hospital for treatment stole a needle and syringe.

She was issued with a Notice to Appear.