CRIME WRAP: List of cases from two-week district sitting

District court matters were heard in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Two weeks of district court have been held in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, with a variety of different cases being heard.

These are the sentences that were handed down in the two cities.

‘I’m sorry’: Grandfather’s words after sexually abusing teen

“I‘m sorry, I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Those were the words a grandfather spoke to his teenage granddaughter after he sexually assaulted her.

The man, who was aged between 59 and 60 when the crimes happened, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent treatment of a child when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Sexual attack on autistic boy ‘deplorable, disgusting’

A sexual attack on an autistic teenage boy by his stepfather has been called “disgusting and deplorable” by a judge in Hervey Bay.

The attack on the teenage boy was labelled “disgraceful and deplorable”.

The 50-year-old man who sexually assaulted the teen pleaded guilty to a series of offences in Hervey Bay District Court, including three counts of indecent dealing with an impaired person and one count of rape.

The court heard the offences all happened on the same day.

Woman left with broken tooth after being thrown on road

Grabbing his partner by the back of the neck and throwing her on the road has landed a Fraser Coast man before court.

The woman was left with a broken tooth.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Maryborough District Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the man and his partner had been in a volatile relationship where there was violence on both sides.

Woman douses herself with fuel, threatens victim with knife

A woman has appeared in Maryborough District Court over an incident where she arrived at a house with a jerry can and doused herself in petrol before threatening the occupant with a knife.

Ngaire Miller appeared via video link from prison and pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the night and one count of threatening violence with a knife regarding the incident which happened on July 16, 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Amy Stannard described the incident as “terrifying,” saying Ms Miller had a history of violent offending and committed the offences while on parole.

Dad jailed for role in violent home invasion while on bail

A man has been imprisoned over a violent home invasion in Maryborough in 2019.

Brett Ian Turner pleaded guilty in the Maryborough District Court to one count of burglary in the night with violence while armed in company with property damage, one count of robbery in company with threats of violence and one count of grievous bodily harm for the incident which happened on August 21, 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Amy Stannard said Turner was arrested on August 26, 2019 and committed the offences while on bail.

‘GROW UP’: Judge’s stern words to man who spat on nurses

A man who spat on nurses at Maryborough Hospital has been sentenced in Maryborough District Court.

Clinton Thomas Wells, 38 pleaded guilty to three counts of serious assault over the incident which happened on January 29, last year.

Crown Prosecutor Amy Stannard said Mr Wells had both Queensland and New South Wales criminal history, largely drug offending.

Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

A man has been sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court over a string of serious offences, including armed robbery.

Hayden Patrick Donald, 18, appeared before the court yesterday charged with one count of unlawfully entering a vehicle with intent to commit an indictable offence in the night with violence and one count unlawfully using a motor vehicle causing damage for an incident in Pialba on September 12, 2020.

He was further charged with one count of unlawfully using a motor vehicle for another incident at Pialba on October 18, 2020.