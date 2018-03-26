Crime wrap on the Fraser Coast

MARYBOROUGH

Break and Enter

Walker St

Between 9.30pm on March 20 and 6.30am on March 21 offenders have gained entry to the dwelling by unknown means and stolen personal items from the kitchen area and a small Honda CRS50 red and white in colour.

Break and Enter

Adelaide St

Between 9.45pm on March 21 and 7.30am on March 22 offenders have damaged a lock and smashed a door to gain entry to the shop. The offenders have then stolen assorted antique items which were on display as part of the store.

Steal from vehicle

Stevenson St

Between 1.30pm on March 19 and 8am on March 20 offenders have removed the front and rear number plates of the vehicle which was locked and secured at the time. Qld rego 303WRZ.

SCARNESS

Break and Enter

Moonbi St

About 4pm on March 16 offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen passports, a gold watch, jewellery and other personal items from the bedroom area.

OWANYILLA

Break and Enter

Hoffman Rd

Between 9am and 6pm on March 21 offenders have forced open the front screen door and gained entry to the dwelling. Once inside the offenders have rummaged through draws and cupboards, it is unknown if any property has been stolen.

TORBANLEA

Break and Enter

Robertson St

Between 7.50am and 6.10pm on March 21 offenders have gained entry to the dwelling possibly through using keys and have stolen assorted items including jewellery. They have rummaged through areas of the house creating a mess.

WONDUNNA

Break and Enter

Maree St

About 8.30pm on March 21 the victims were home at the time and heard a loud noise from the kitchen area, they went to investigate and located a glass which had fallen from the window area and a fly screen was kicked open. The offenders have been disturbed and ran away.

HOWARD

Steal from Vehicle

East St

Between 5am on March 20 and 6am on March 21 offenders have jacked up the vehicle and removed two front wheels.

URANGAN

Steal from vehicle

Moolyyir St

Between March 7 and March 8 offenders have stolen a front vehicle badge from the car which was locked and secured at the time.

PIALBA

Steal from vehicle

Torquay Rd

About 9.30am on March 21 offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was locked and secured and stolen a wallet and passport from the vehicle.