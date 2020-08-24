CRIME WRAP: What thieves are targeting and where
POLICE Beat runs on the Chronicle site every Monday and features a wrap of unsolved stealing and vandalism offences across the Coast from the week before.
Bicycle Stealing
Esplanade, Pialba
Between 6.30am and 8am on August 14 a lock was cut and a bike stolen.
Bicycle Stealing
Beach Rd, Pialba
About 10.30am on August 14, a blue merida mountain bike was stolen from the front of a business.
Bicycle Stealing
Central Ave, Pialba
Between 2.30pm and 6pm on August 16 a bike was stolen from the racks at the shopping centre
Stealing
Elizabeth St, Urangan
Between 10am and 2pm on August 15, a house was broken into and a digital Canon camera and camera bag stolen.
Break and Enter
Esplanade, Urangan
Between 10pm on August 17 and 6am on August 18 a handbag and keys were stolen along with a White Hyundai Iload with the Queensland registration 939WZQ.
Attempted stealing
Windjammer Cct, River Heads
Between 6am and 6.25am on August 17, thieves tried to get into a shed and steal a car but were unsuccessful
Shop Stealing
Adelaide St, Maryborough
At about 1.45pm a person has attended the store and has filled bags with food items and left without making payment.
Stealing
Esplanade, Torquay
Between 8pm on August 14 and 11am on August 15 a skateboard, helmet and esky was stolen.
Stealing
Pallas St, Maryborough
Between 3pm on August 14 and 9am on August 17 thieves gained entry to the underneath section of the home and stole an air compressor, power tool and petrol tin.
Steal from vehicle
Totness St, Scarness
A wallet was stolen from a car about 12.10pm on August 14
Steal from vehicle
Hillcrest Ave, Granville
A wallet was stolen from the centre console between 11pm on August 14 and 9.30am on August 15
Steal from vehicle
Pilot St, Urangan
A handbag was stolen from an unlocked car between 4am and 5am on August 15
Attempted steal from vehicle
Hoffmann St, Granville
Between 10am on August 14 and 7pm on August 15 unknown persons gained entry to the vehicle, rummaged through the glove box and centre console but no property stolen.
Wilful Damage
Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough
Between August 13 and August 16 unknown persons have used an object to key the side of the vehicle which was parked at the location.
Wilful Damage
Fort St, Maryborough
Between 12pm and 6pm on August 16 unknown persons have attended the property and caused damage to inside the building.
Wilful Damage – Graffiti
Totness St, Torquay
Offensive wording was sprayed on the tables inside between August 15 and 17.
Wilful Damage
Demaine St, Maryborough
Between August 14 and August 17 unknown persons have attended the property and have used paint to cause damage to the new concreted areas of the dwelling.
Break and enter
Main St, Pialba
Two people broke into a motel kitchen and some property was stolen about 12.48pm on August 18.
Break and enter
Islander Rd, Pialba
Between 5pm on August 17 and 7am on August 18 unknown persons gained entry to the business and stole assorted property.