CRIME WRAP: What thieves are targeting and where

A number of cars and homes were broken into in the past week

POLICE Beat runs on the Chronicle site every Monday and features a wrap of unsolved stealing and vandalism offences across the Coast from the week before.

Bicycle Stealing

Esplanade, Pialba

Between 6.30am and 8am on August 14 a lock was cut and a bike stolen.

Bicycle Stealing

Beach Rd, Pialba

About 10.30am on August 14, a blue merida mountain bike was stolen from the front of a business.

Bicycle Stealing

Central Ave, Pialba

Between 2.30pm and 6pm on August 16 a bike was stolen from the racks at the shopping centre

Stealing

Elizabeth St, Urangan

Between 10am and 2pm on August 15, a house was broken into and a digital Canon camera and camera bag stolen.

Break and Enter

Esplanade, Urangan

Between 10pm on August 17 and 6am on August 18 a handbag and keys were stolen along with a White Hyundai Iload with the Queensland registration 939WZQ.

Attempted stealing

Windjammer Cct, River Heads

Between 6am and 6.25am on August 17, thieves tried to get into a shed and steal a car but were unsuccessful

Shop Stealing

Adelaide St, Maryborough

At about 1.45pm a person has attended the store and has filled bags with food items and left without making payment.

Stealing

Esplanade, Torquay

Between 8pm on August 14 and 11am on August 15 a skateboard, helmet and esky was stolen.

Stealing

Pallas St, Maryborough

Between 3pm on August 14 and 9am on August 17 thieves gained entry to the underneath section of the home and stole an air compressor, power tool and petrol tin.

Steal from vehicle

Totness St, Scarness

A wallet was stolen from a car about 12.10pm on August 14

Steal from vehicle

Hillcrest Ave, Granville

A wallet was stolen from the centre console between 11pm on August 14 and 9.30am on August 15

Steal from vehicle

Pilot St, Urangan

A handbag was stolen from an unlocked car between 4am and 5am on August 15

Attempted steal from vehicle

Hoffmann St, Granville

Between 10am on August 14 and 7pm on August 15 unknown persons gained entry to the vehicle, rummaged through the glove box and centre console but no property stolen.

Wilful Damage

Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough

Between August 13 and August 16 unknown persons have used an object to key the side of the vehicle which was parked at the location.

Wilful Damage

Fort St, Maryborough

Between 12pm and 6pm on August 16 unknown persons have attended the property and caused damage to inside the building.

Wilful Damage – Graffiti

Totness St, Torquay

Offensive wording was sprayed on the tables inside between August 15 and 17.

Wilful Damage

Demaine St, Maryborough

Between August 14 and August 17 unknown persons have attended the property and have used paint to cause damage to the new concreted areas of the dwelling.

Break and enter

Main St, Pialba

Two people broke into a motel kitchen and some property was stolen about 12.48pm on August 18.

Break and enter

Islander Rd, Pialba

Between 5pm on August 17 and 7am on August 18 unknown persons gained entry to the business and stole assorted property.