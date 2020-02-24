Menu
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
News

Criminal at large after highway servo armed hold up

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
A HIGHWAY service station has been targeted in a late-night armed robbery, and the offender remains at large.

Police were called to the Shell Hatton Vale service station, after reports of a robbery at 9pm.

An offender has entered the station and demanded cash.

A police spokesperson told the Gatton Star no weapons were sighted, but the incident was being treated as an "armed hold up".

The offender has left the station with some cash on foot.

Police are investigating and conducted patrols in the area following the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

More to come.

