23°
News

Criminal punches, headbutts victims after forced entry

Annie Perets | 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN AN act of revenge, Damien Francis Mooney stormed into a Point Vernon home and proceeded to push, punch and headbutt the three people inside.

At Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 44-year-old pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the violence.

On December 1, Mooney and two others knocked on the door of an Anchorage Circuit address about 9pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said a resident opened the door and the intruders pushed the person aside and walked in, targeting a bedroom.

"The defendant attempted to open the (bedroom) door, however it was locked and (Mooney) continued to kick the door," Snr Const Edwards said.

"They then used an item on the door to unlock it. (The) defendant has entered the room and commenced punching the victim in the head area repeatedly."

The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

As the trio was leaving the premises, a third resident confronted the group and received three headbutts from Mooney.

Mooney's lawyer Richard Perry said Mooney went to the house to confront someone regarding a prior incident that happened with one of his children.

"Looking back, he admits it was not the right thing to do and that he should have let police intervene," he said.

"He is remorseful for what happened."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said jail was "the only option" considering the charges.

"You cannot go invading people's homes and assaulting them," he said.

In regards to another incident on December 13, Mooney pleaded guilty to punching and injuring a person who knocked at his Hervey Bay residence with a noise complaint.

Mooney was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended, and a 12-month probation order.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  damien francis mooney hervey bay magistrates court home invasion point vernon

Accused sexual predator with 'disturbing history' given bail

Accused sexual predator with 'disturbing history' given bail

The 61-year-old has spent about five months in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the space of two weeks earlier this year.

New Men's Shed blessed by Governor General Cosgrove

Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove officially opens the Hervey Bay Men's Shed at Nikenbah. Antony Van Huyssen, 9, was presented with a Commander of Australia Medallion by the Governor-General.

Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove opened the Men's Shed.

Hey Fraser Coast! Get 15 kids books with the paper!

No Caption

THEY’RE some of the most loved children’s books in Australia…

Week in review: Five biggest stories of the week

President of Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum John Anderson near the fence where a glove was left caught in the barbwire following a break-in on Wednesday night.

We also had a heartbreaking story for our volunteers.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine and shows you how to make it at home in her new TV special.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Investment Opportunity

49 Hillyard Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 8 4 $649,000

Hervey Bay CBD Walk to shopping centre and Sea Front Oval 4 x 2 bedroom units presently returning a total of $760.00 per week rental income Phone for more...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $323,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past