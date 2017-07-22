Criminal punches, headbutts victims after forced entry

IN AN act of revenge, Damien Francis Mooney stormed into a Point Vernon home and proceeded to push, punch and headbutt the three people inside.

At Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 44-year-old pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the violence.

On December 1, Mooney and two others knocked on the door of an Anchorage Circuit address about 9pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said a resident opened the door and the intruders pushed the person aside and walked in, targeting a bedroom.

"The defendant attempted to open the (bedroom) door, however it was locked and (Mooney) continued to kick the door," Snr Const Edwards said.

"They then used an item on the door to unlock it. (The) defendant has entered the room and commenced punching the victim in the head area repeatedly."

The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

As the trio was leaving the premises, a third resident confronted the group and received three headbutts from Mooney.

Mooney's lawyer Richard Perry said Mooney went to the house to confront someone regarding a prior incident that happened with one of his children.

"Looking back, he admits it was not the right thing to do and that he should have let police intervene," he said.

"He is remorseful for what happened."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said jail was "the only option" considering the charges.

"You cannot go invading people's homes and assaulting them," he said.

In regards to another incident on December 13, Mooney pleaded guilty to punching and injuring a person who knocked at his Hervey Bay residence with a noise complaint.

Mooney was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended, and a 12-month probation order.