Criminals make off with $50,000 of cigarettes

SMOKE AND MIRRORS: Police are investigating the break and enter of a convenience store in Miles after four people allegedly broke into the store and stole approximately $50,000 worth of cigarettes before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

A GANG of criminals have made off with $50,000 of cigarettes after smashing through the doors of the Miles IGA.

Queensland Police Service have confirmed police are investigating the break and enter of the supermarket on Murilla St after a group of four people allegedly smashed their way in at about 12:08am.

A QPS spokesman said the group allegedly smashed the front door before proceeding to steal approximately $50,000 worth of cigarettes and left in a stolen vehicle.

"CCTV footage shows three men and a woman wearing a 'FILA' jumper, were inside the store with their faces covered," he said.

"A fifth man being the driver, was waiting outside in the stolen vehicle, a grey Nissan Navara dual cab ute bearing Queensland registration MAT227."

Police believe the vehicle was stolen from Lincolnfield Street, Torquay in Hervey Bay about 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 19.

The spokesman said the ute has a colour coded canopy with twin solar panels on the roof, step rails and a bulbar.

The bulbar has a UHF antenna attached to the passenger side and spotlights in the centre. A side awning is attached to the front passenger side of the ute.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.