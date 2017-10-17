23°
News

Crims break through roof, steal safe from Bay OP shop

Amy Formosa
by

POLICE are disgusted after an OP shop was broken into over the weekend. 

Investigations revealed a safe with an unknown quantity of cash was stolen from the premises on Elizabeth St some time between midday Saturday and Monday morning. 

Police said the offender/s broke through the roof of the business. 

Staff came to work on Monday to discover the safe missing. 

Police have described it as a random act.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice hervey bay op shop

