Crims break through roof, steal safe from Bay OP shop

POLICE are disgusted after an OP shop was broken into over the weekend.
Investigations revealed a safe with an unknown quantity of cash was stolen from the premises on Elizabeth St some time between midday Saturday and Monday morning.
Police said the offender/s broke through the roof of the business.
Staff came to work on Monday to discover the safe missing.
Police have described it as a random act.
Anyone with information that may help police with their investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.