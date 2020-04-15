Menu
Opposition education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie is concerned youth criminals will get better access to learning than children at home.
Politics

Crims to get better education than regular kids – Opposition

by Chris Clarke
15th Apr 2020 5:19 PM
YOUTH criminals will receive better access to learning next week than the children of parents who have lost their jobs, the State Opposition claims.

Queensland schooling is expected to resume next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with youth criminals classed as "vulnerable children" and made to attend classes.

But Education Minister Grace Grace says all children will receive the same education, regardless of their background.

"It is simply wrong that most children are being made to miss school, but young offenders are still receiving in-school tuition," Shadow Education Minister Jarrod Bleijie told The Courier-Mail.

"Kids on youth justice orders who have broken into houses or stolen cars will have more education rights than kids whose parents have lost their jobs."

Mr Bleijie's comments have been labelled "idiotic" by Ms Grace.

She said children learning from home will not be "home schooling".

"To intentionally create confusion in our community during a global health pandemic is irresponsible and idiotic," she said.

 

 

 

"Schools and the Department of Education are working to loan devices likes laptops and tablets to disadvantaged students and Telstra has kindly donated 5000 SIM cards to help those without internet connectivity at home."

Queensland Teachers Union president Kevin Bates said having vulnerable children at schools would make it easier for teachers to educate them

"The existing individual behaviour plans … continue to apply during the crisis period," he said.

"The smaller class sizes required as a consequence of social distancing measures should in fact make it easier to provide support for all students."

