50th wedding anniversary for Ann and Dave Morris of Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Crisis anniversary a chance for reflection

Stuart Fast
20th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
MARYBOROUGH residents Ann and Dave Morris celebrated their golden anniversary on June 13, but neither could have predicted they would be celebrating during a pandemic.

“It hits home how important family is,” Mrs Morris said.

It wasn’t a massive celebration due to social distancing, but it was a joyous occasion nonetheless.

To remember the event, the couple and their extended family took a socially distant photo in Queens Park.

Dave Morris (far left) and Ann Morris (far right) with their relatives, socially distant while celebrating the couple's golden anniversary. Photo: Contributed
It was also a chance for the couple to reflect on their past in Maryborough and how they have witnessed many changes to the city.

The couple raised their children in the city, watched Hervey Bay grow, saw the development of Portside, the peripheral areas of Maryborough expand and changes in sporting clubs over the past 35 years.

She said the coronavirus had brought dramatic changes to the city such as people working from home and forcing elderly members of her church to view services online.

While the crisis may have disrupted traditional Maryborough life, the couple was positive about the future.

She hoped to see more manufacturing in Maryborough especially from inventive young people.

Mr Morris said that he hoped to see more tourism changes in the region, and suggested implementing tours that took visitors to various parts of the Fraser Coast and beyond.

Both were looking forward to the future once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

