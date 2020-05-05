Crisis hard work pays off for Tinana store

THE hard work of staff at Tinana FoodWorks has paid off, with business increasing by 30 per cent since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

For checkout worker Katie Garrett, it has meant a constant stream of customers throughout the day for several weeks.

She said it felt like there were heaps more customers coming through the door.

Manager of the store Tony O’Keeffe said the coronavirus crisis had been a boon.

One of the reasons for this was Maryborough and Tinana residents shopping at a local store catering for locals.

The increase in business also means the store has not had to cut staff hours and has even employed more people during the crisis.

The store has installed a sanitiser station and protective screens to prevent infection for both staff and customers.

Mr O’Keeffe was very appreciative of locals supporting the grocery store.