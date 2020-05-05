Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ESSENTIAL WORKERS: Tinana Food Works check out workers Jackalyn Lyons and Katie Garrett. Photo: Stuart Fast
ESSENTIAL WORKERS: Tinana Food Works check out workers Jackalyn Lyons and Katie Garrett. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Crisis hard work pays off for Tinana store

Stuart Fast
5th May 2020 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE hard work of staff at Tinana FoodWorks has paid off, with business increasing by 30 per cent since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

For checkout worker Katie Garrett, it has meant a constant stream of customers throughout the day for several weeks.

She said it felt like there were heaps more customers coming through the door.

Manager of the store Tony O’Keeffe said the coronavirus crisis had been a boon.

One of the reasons for this was Maryborough and Tinana residents shopping at a local store catering for locals.

The increase in business also means the store has not had to cut staff hours and has even employed more people during the crisis.

The store has installed a sanitiser station and protective screens to prevent infection for both staff and customers.

Mr O’Keeffe was very appreciative of locals supporting the grocery store.

coronavirus crisis coronavirus fraser coast maryborough tinana food works
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News ONE of the most loved things for many people about the daily newspaper experience is doing the crosswords and puzzles. Now you can do them on our website.

        Pastry chef job available in paradise

        premium_icon Pastry chef job available in paradise

        News The role is ideal for anyone who loves the industry and has some experience baking...

        M’boro MP praises essential workers on Labour Day

        premium_icon M’boro MP praises essential workers on Labour Day

        News ‘It’s a very important day for me’

        MEGA MAKEOVER: Historic hotel to be restored to former glory

        premium_icon MEGA MAKEOVER: Historic hotel to be restored to former glory

        News One of the region's most historic hotels is in for a mega makeover