Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
News

Critical care paramedics at scene of serious crash

by Jesse Kuch, Nathan Edwards
10th Mar 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

A truck is believed to have rolled onto a car at around 7.58am.

One patient, believed to the occupant of the truck, is currently being treated at the scene with facial and arm injuries.

A section of the Bruce Highway between Nambour Connection Rd and Sunshine Motorway exit is heavily congested in both directions.

Police have advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
car crash forest glen truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police scour tip for Bay woman’s body

        premium_icon Police scour tip for Bay woman’s body

        News Officers investigating the disappearance of Shae Francis are focusing on the Maryborough tip

        New lights set to be installed at intersection

        premium_icon New lights set to be installed at intersection

        News The $963,000 works package is expected to take about one month to complete

        Investigations continue after dingo ‘run down’ by vehicle

        premium_icon Investigations continue after dingo ‘run down’ by vehicle

        News The maximum penalty for deliberately killing a dingo was $10,676

        ROLL UP:Where and when loo paper will be back in Coast shops

        premium_icon ROLL UP:Where and when loo paper will be back in Coast shops

        News With paper panic gripping the nation, here is where to buy toilet paper on the...