Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crocodile Tony Ward found at in his crab pot in the Pioneer River.
The crocodile Tony Ward found at in his crab pot in the Pioneer River.
Environment

CROC POT: Fisherman finds two salties in his pots

Caitlan Charles
15th Nov 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 16th Nov 2019 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NASTY surprise awaited Mackay fisherman Tony Ward as he pulled his crab pots from the Pioneer River.

A 1.2 metre saltie had slipped into the metre-wide pot for a snack but become trapped with about a dozen crabs.

"It was about the size of something that'd take a bite out of you if it wants," the commercial fisherman said.

He was shocked to discover the croc in the pot he'd set near the north coast railway bridge last week, he said, particularly because it wasn't the first it had happened.

Last month, Mr Ward said, he'd caught another crocodile, in similar circumstances near Greenhill.

"This had never happened to me before," he said.

"Normally they will wreck the pot to get out.

"The crocs will drown if they can't get out.

"I don't know what I'm doing (for this to keep happening)."

Mr Ward said the crocodile pulled from the Pioneer River had been quite subdued and had let him tip the pot to let it out. But the Greenhill saltie had thrashed about so much the pot had to be cut open.

He hadn't been concerned about freeing the crocs from the crab pots, he said, as that was something fishermen did.

Having now pulled out a cat, a crow, the crocs and, of course, crabs from his pots in the past few months, he noted that "if it starts with a C, it must be right".

Tony Ward found this croc while picking up his pots at Greenhill.
Tony Ward found this croc while picking up his pots at Greenhill.

More Stories

crab pots crocodile editors picks fisherman greenhill pioneer river tony ward
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIREYS POEM: ‘What the hell are we fighting for?’

        FIREYS POEM: ‘What the hell are we fighting for?’

        News Toogoom rural firefighter Peter Byster wrote this poem after a long shift fighting the Kilkivan bushfire in Black Snake earlier this week

        Footy club treasurer sentenced over $17k theft

        premium_icon Footy club treasurer sentenced over $17k theft

        Crime A Hervey Bay mum stole $17k from her local sporting club

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        premium_icon Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        News 'I’ll go and see what this strange looking man wants'