Crocodile spotted near Fraser Coast housing estate

Craig Logue didn't believe stories about crocs on the Fraser Coast until one popped its head up in front of him. Peter Carruthers

FISHERMAN Craig Logue says he didn't believe stories about crocodiles in Fraser Coast waters until he came face to face with one yesterday.

The keen angler and dad had walked out on mudflats about 200m from homes at River Heads when he looked down to see a crocodile which he estimated to be up to 3m long.

"I just cast my line out and put my feet in the water and he (the crocodile) put his little nose and head up and I was out of there like the road runner," Mr Logue said.

"I was a few metres away, I don't really know how big it was but I'd say maybe two-and-a-half to three metres.

"I've lived here for 15 years and I've never seen one until today. People always say there's crocodiles here but I didn't believe it.

"I used to take my kids down to the boat ramp for a swim, not any more."

Mr Logue said his first call was to his real estate agency. He wasn't aware of the Department of Environment and Heritage's croc watch hotline until he spoke with reporters today.

Meanwhile, River Heads Progress Association President Billie Rustin said she notified the department along with Fraser Coast Councillor Darren Everard and the association's distribution list (which reaches about 300 local residents), via email.

While the unofficial crocodile boundary is the Boyne River, south of Gladstone, several crocodile sightings have been reported in the River Heads area in the past two years.

Crocodile sightings have previously been confirmed by the department in the nearby Mary River.

A 4.5m crocodile was targeted for removal in the Mary last year but evaded rangers.

A spokeswoman for EHP said last night the department had not yet received reports of a crocodile at River Heads but encouraged members of the public to call through sightings.

By coincidence however, rangers conducted a spotlight survey of the entire length of the Mary River, starting at the River Heads boat ramp last night as part of the Queensland Government's three-year crocodile population survey.

An EHP spokeswoman said no signs of crocodiles were detected.

The most recent crocodile report in the Mary River was of suspected tracks near the Lamington Bridge at Tinana on September 3.

On that occasion rangers determined that the tracks were made by a fox or dog as well as birds and a water dragon.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to 1300 130 372.