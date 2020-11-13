Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
Offbeat

‘Croc-zilla’ seen in Queensland port

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Nov 2020 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland port is on the lookout for a "croc-zilla", after a large crocodile was spotted on Wednesday.

The reptile, no bigger than 2.5 metres was spotted swimming in Townsville Harbour early in the day, with pictures capturing the predator lurking on the waterline near a jetty.

The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook
The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook

 

The Port of Townsville took to social media to name the saltwater reptile "croc-zilla".

"Not really … a 2-2.5m estuarine crocodile has been spotted in the inner harbour of Townsville," Port of Townsville Limited wrote on Facebook.

"Our team have reported it to CrocWatch and a watch is current for nearby waters.

"If you're out and see any crocs, call CrocWatch on 1300 130 372 to report your sighing."

 

Originally published as 'Croc-zilla' seen in Queensland port

Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook
Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook

More Stories

crocodile editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LINE-UP REVEALED: National stars to appear in Coast concert

        Premium Content LINE-UP REVEALED: National stars to appear in Coast concert

        News See the big names performing at the Festive Fraser Coast Concert this Christmas season.

        IN DEMAND: Industry Coast students are likely to find job in

        Premium Content IN DEMAND: Industry Coast students are likely to find job in

        News “We need to double to number of workers,” says USC lecturer

        Major medical study op just what doctor ordered for Coast

        Premium Content Major medical study op just what doctor ordered for Coast

        News Game-changing course option means more doctors working here

        Why interest in girls cricket is heating up on Coast

        Premium Content Why interest in girls cricket is heating up on Coast

        News New sports group getting girls onto the cricket pitch.