Crocodile nest reported north of M'boro not all it seems

WILDLIFE officers were called out to investigate a suspected crocodile nest a Coonarr Beach, about 100km north of Maryborough, last week.

Saltwater croc eggs.

But an inspection of the nest revealed is was a brush turkey nest, not a crocodile nest.

Like the brush turkey, estuarine crocodiles are mound nesters.

Brush turkeys build a vegetative mound while crocodile nests can be made out of a range of whatever materials are available, including sand and mud.

Crocodile nests will also be located near a permanent water source.

While the male brush turkey builds and tends his mound, it is the female crocodile which remains nearby to defend her nest throughout the incubation period, which can vary between 65 and 114 days.

Anyone who spots a nest they believe is a crocodile nest is urged to stay as female crocodiles remain close to their nests while their eggs are incubating and can be aggressive.

Crocodile sightings have regularly been reported in Maryborough's Mary River over the years.

Earlier this year the Chronicle investigated reports of hatchlings in the river, but wildlife rangers said there was no sign of crocodiles breeding in the river.

There is no record of an estuarine crocodile nest being found south of the Fitzroy River delta, but the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection takes all reports seriously.

To report a crocodile sighting or suspected nest, call 1300 130 372.