Crocs spotted in national park north of Gympie

TWO new crocodile sightings, both at Poona, have been reported to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

A crocodile sighting at Kalah Creek in Poona National Park, about 35km south of Maryborough, was reported on May 19.

The department described it as a "belated report".

On May 29 another sighting was reported, this time in Poona Creek.

A spokeswoman said a member of the public reported seeing the reptile about 1.30am.

"The animal was reported to be swimming towards the sea," the spokeswoman said.

Monitoring of the area was carried out by rangers but no crocodile was found.

All crocodiles found south of the Boyne River at Gladstone are considered to be outside of traditional crocodile territory and are targeted for removal.

Two crocodiles have already been removed from the Mary River in recent years.

The spokeswoman said "members of the public are reminded that crocodile sightings continue to be reported in the area and efforts by wildlife officers to capture and remove crocodiles are ongoing."

She said crocodile sightings could be reported to the department on 1300130372.

"Timely reports are of great assistance to wildlife officers in their crocodile management activities."

Members of the public were also reminded to be Crocwise, including obeying crocodile warning signs, never feeding or provoking crocodiles, swimming, or allowing pets to swim, in waters where crocs may live.