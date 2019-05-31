Croquet club adapts to encourage new members to sport

GOLF CROQUET: The distant shout of 'four' is synonymous with the game of golf but it won't be heard in a golf competition currently being played in Hervey Bay.

The Hervey Bay Croquet and Mallet Sports Club is currently holding their second annual Golf Croquet competition.

In 2018 the Hervey Bay Club initiated a tournament to encourage participation and new members.

Teams from South Australia, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane and the Fraser Coast are vying for singles and doubles titles.

Golf Croquet is a much simpler and quicker version of the game of croquet.

It is the fastest growing version of croquet around the globe and is enticing new players to the sport.

The object is to score hoops in the same order as in Association Croquet.

The first player to score seven hoops wins the game.

Hervey Bay club secretary Jenny Campbell is proud that the tournament has returned for it's second year.

"It was a success last year and tournaments like this keeps our little club going,” she said.

"It is a great way to get everyone out enjoying the sunshine and on the court all of the time.”

Campbell believes the success of golf croquet is that no player sits down during the match as per normal croquet and encourages active participation.

Tournament Manager Joan Mathiesen believes it is also a good way to keep people active.

"It is a great sport as it is low impact exercise for your body and also makes you think with the strategy of the game,” Mathiesen said.

"This is a sport than can be played by people of any age, young and old.”

The two day tournament wraps up today with the double matches between the competing clubs.

If you are interested in trying the sport you can contact the club on 4124 4157.