Maryborough croquet Australian Gold and Silver Medal event – Dave Luxmoore from QLD lines up his shot to peg out and win the game 26-21. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Croquet players strike for gold medal in Maryborough

Stuart Fast
11th Mar 2020 6:10 PM
CROQUET: The Point Lookout Croquet Club has hosted the Australian Croquet Gold Medal Competition today in Maryborough, with competition set to continue tomorrow with two more games.

The national competition welcomed representatives from all Australian states to the city to compete in a double round robin event, with the competition being the first time it has been held outside a capital city.

Point Lookout Croquet Club president Rob Robertson said the competitors had so far shown great form during the competition saying their skills were the reason they were state champions.

He said the competition had a few hiccups with two lawns closed due to being too wet but competition went ahead regardless.

Mr Robertson said croquet was a sport which combined several skills; planning strategy, judging angles and the ability to keep one’s focus.

He also said the game was relatively inexpensive as players just needed a croquet mallet to participate in games.

Mr Robertson said croquet had a reputation as an older person’s game, but he enthusiastically called for young people try the sport.

He promoted the game’s positive aspects.

This included that it was easy on people’s feet, exercised the mind, was not a rough contact sport and it was a way for people to make friends.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

