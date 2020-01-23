CROSSING COMPLETE: Safety first as school goes back

SAFETY FIRST: The upgraded pedestrian crossing at Maryborough State High School.

UPGRADES have been completed at the school crossing between the campuses at Maryborough State High School.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the new crossing was much-improved, with separated safe zones for two-way pedestrian use, substantial safety barriers and traffic dampeners positioned on each vehicle entry point.

The work was completed ahead of students returning to school next week.

Other upgrades are also being made at the school.

The State Government has so far invested $235 million in the Renewing Our Schools program to upgrade school infrastructure across Queensland.

“I am dedicated to ensuring our local kids get access to world-class facilities,” Mr Saunders said.

“Maryborough State High School has received $12 million of that funding.

“The money will be used to refurbish learning and open spaces, upgrade the sports field and a new car park, as well as two new buildings.

“Refurbishment works have already been completed on J Block, with the remaining projects to be delivered throughout 2020.”

A bridge or tunnel had been considered to replace the crossing, but at a cost of $5 million it was not considered feasible.