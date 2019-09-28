Menu
Barbara Lacey has been enjoying the sights and sounds of Maryborough.
Barbara Lacey has been enjoying the sights and sounds of Maryborough.
Crossing the country without a television on board

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
HER RV camper has everything she needs but Barbara Lacey and her husband have been brave and hit the road without a TV.

Aside from that, their RV is decked out with a well-equipped kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Being without a TV has its benefits, though.

The couple has been out walking, visited Maryborough's Military and Colonial Museum and explored the markets.

Everything is within walking distance.

With books and a radio onboard, there's plenty to keep them entertained in quieter moments.

The couple, who come from Bribie Island, used to bypass Maryborough.

But now, with the free camping sites, they love coming back and enjoying the township.

Last time they were here they rode the city's replica of the Mary Ann train before they travelled around Australia.

