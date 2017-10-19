Crowd cheers as punches thrown in public carpark

WITH a crowd cheering him on, Joshua David Jebbink repeatedly punched a man in the face before jumping in a car which was driven into the victim.

Jebbink, 22, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the fight broke out in broad daylight in the carpark of a Hervey Bay supermarket.

Kids at a nearby skate park and innocent shoppers were exposed to the public display.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for injuries which required stitches and other treatment.

Videos of the attack were played in court.

In one, the victim could be heard telling Jebbink to "have a go, have a go" before he struck.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Crown Prosecutor Natalie Lima said Jebbink, who was on a suspended jail sentence at the time of the offence, continued "acting aggressively" after the assault by threatening to make more punches.

Defence barrister Kylie Hillard said the suggestive words from the victim and an audience provoked Jebbink to carry out the attack.

"(It's was done in) the context of other people standing around making these recordings," Ms Hillard said.

"It's not in the same category as a king punch."

Ms Hillard said Jebbink had been homeless for the past "couple of months," but recently organised a place to stay and had a job interview for a construction traineeship lined-up for Monday.

His partner, who is on parole for being behind the wheel of the car which hit the victim, was in court supporting him.

Jebbink was sentenced to 12-months imprisonment with immediate parole.