26°
News

Crowd cheers as punches thrown in public carpark

Joshua David Jebbink.
Joshua David Jebbink. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

WITH a crowd cheering him on, Joshua David Jebbink repeatedly punched a man in the face before jumping in a car which was driven into the victim.

Jebbink, 22, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the fight broke out in broad daylight in the carpark of a Hervey Bay supermarket.

Kids at a nearby skate park and innocent shoppers were exposed to the public display.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for injuries which required stitches and other treatment.

Videos of the attack were played in court.

In one, the victim could be heard telling Jebbink to "have a go, have a go" before he struck.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Crown Prosecutor Natalie Lima said Jebbink, who was on a suspended jail sentence at the time of the offence, continued "acting aggressively" after the assault by threatening to make more punches.

Defence barrister Kylie Hillard said the suggestive words from the victim and an audience provoked Jebbink to carry out the attack.

"(It's was done in) the context of other people standing around making these recordings," Ms Hillard said.

"It's not in the same category as a king punch."

Ms Hillard said Jebbink had been homeless for the past "couple of months," but recently organised a place to stay and had a job interview for a construction traineeship lined-up for Monday.

His partner, who is on parole for being behind the wheel of the car which hit the victim, was in court supporting him.

Jebbink was sentenced to 12-months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccourt hervey bay district court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SAD LOSS: Coen Ashton dies in hospital after brave fight

SAD LOSS: Coen Ashton dies in hospital after brave fight

Friends are sharing their memories of the much-loved former Maryborough man.

Family trapped in home after rain floods driveway

Takura resident Maggie Francic at the entrance to her property.

Maggie Francic was unable to leave her home due to flood waters.

Maryborough woman taken to hospital after lightning strike

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

A woman called paramedics on Tuesday night.

Councils seek more control over Airbnb

Airbnb apartment at Shingley Beach.

Councillors felt strongly about this issue - voting 166 to 23.

Local Partners