Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Crowds gather to watch storm tide surfing

by Peter Hall
25th Feb 2019 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A BIZARRE natural theme park has popped up on the Sunshine Coast due to erosion and the storm surge caused by Cyclone Oma.

Hundreds of spectators have gathered to watch the "tide riders", a bold group of surfers and body boarders who have jumped into a raging torrent at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach.

 

The unusual spectacle at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach drew quite a crowd.
The unusual spectacle at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach drew quite a crowd.

 

The weight of four days of elevated tides and large waves from Oma has caused the mouth of the lake to burst open, creating a weird and wonderful stationary wave as a huge volume of water surges seaward through a narrow channel.

This thrill comes with the risk of being dragged to sea at a rate of knots if you don't exit in time.

Surfers also have to watch out for trees and branches cascading down the river and many onlookers retreated as the sand on the edges of the impressive flow collapsed.

One spectator had to dive in to rescue a dog that fell into the water and was sucked out.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

Show More
cyclone oma editors picks oma storm surfing

Top Stories

    LNP promises inquiry into builders, banks and developers

    premium_icon LNP promises inquiry into builders, banks and developers

    News THE LNP would hold a Commission of Inquiry into the Queensland building industry if it achieved government at elections due in October 2020.

    GALLERY: Homes threatened by massive fire

    premium_icon GALLERY: Homes threatened by massive fire

    News The grass fire has since been contained by firefighters

    Charity bins moved as illegal dumping skyrockets

    premium_icon Charity bins moved as illegal dumping skyrockets

    News Months of rubbish being dumped near the bins has come to a head

    Strong winds, high tides wreak havoc on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Strong winds, high tides wreak havoc on Fraser Island

    News Wind gusts of up to 56kmh battered the region at the weekend