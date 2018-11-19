Menu
TOO FAST: Sarah Crowley knocked 15 minutes off the previous open women's record.
Crowley's record Hervey Bay 100 performance

Matthew McInerney
by
19th Nov 2018 2:57 PM
TRIATHLON: Multisport fans were already excited when Sarah Crowley was named one of the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100, but nobody could have predicted just how fast she would go.

The 2017 world long distance triathlon champion was unstoppable on her way to victory in the open women's race on Sunday.

She beat New Zealander Amelia Watkinson to the finish line by three minutes, with a blistering time of 3hrs 44min 38sec, while Courtney Gilfillan rounded out the podium.

But Crowley, Watkinson and Gilfillan didn't just look quick to the hundreds of spectators who lined the Esplanade: all three beat the previous best times by a female.

Kym Coogan, the only three-time winner of the annual event, was the first women to break the four-hour barrier when she won the 2015 Hervey Bay 100 in 3:59.01.

Last year's winner, Meredith Hill, finished in four hours flat.

Crowley swiped 15 minutes from Coogan's former record, while Watkinson and Gilfillan (3:53:52) both recorded times which would have guaranteed huge wins in any other year.

Open male winner Simon Hearn's 3:31:06 was just 36 seconds outside 2017 winner Callum Millward's men's record.

The 2019 Hervey Bay 100 weekend is already scheduled for November 23-24.

