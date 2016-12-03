33°
News

Crs Seymour, Lewis respond to mayor's open letter

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Dec 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNCILLORS George Seymour and David Lewis have responded to mayor Chris Loft's open letter to the media, in which he singles out the councillors for their behaviour.

The letter, released to the media on Monday, accused certain councillors of "openly undermining my efforts...(and) attempting to control the executive and administrative arm" of council, which was "tantamount to a coup."

Cr Loft accused Cr Seymour of "acting more like an opposition leader" and singled out Cr Lewis for his "media comments...trying to fan the flames and attract more attention from the State Government."

Cr Lewis said he was disappointed about Cr Loft's stance on his media comments, claiming he had continuously declined to comment to the media on council matters.

"I don't propose to deal with it chapter and verse...but as I outlined in an email to you only a week ago, I had continuously declined to comment to the media in relation to the Frankie Carroll letter," he said.

Cr Seymour questioned why the mayor was sending "defamatory statements" about his colleagues to the media.

"We have a council chamber here, where we can meet and talk about difficulties," he said.

"I don't see how it's in anyone's benefit for you to write to...(the media) to tell them you're not getting your way and that you think people aren't respecting your authority.

"The way to get people to respect your authority is to act in a manner consistent with the office of the mayor."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  david lewis fraser coast regional council george seymour

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Crs Seymour, Lewis respond to mayor's open letter

Crs Seymour, Lewis respond to mayor's open letter

The letter, released to the media on Monday, accused certain councillors of undermining the mayor's efforts, which was "tantamount to a coup.”

Guilty plea to bashing, robbing 84-year-old carer

The convicted attacker now wants to be a nurse.

OUR SAY: Christmas has come early with Tobruk announcement

The Tobruk is coming to the Wide Bay.

The Tobruk announcement is very welccme.

Revisit the murder of a Hervey Bay politician 100 years ago

Murder victim Albert Whitford.

It was a crime that shocked the public.

Local Partners

Revisit the murder of a Hervey Bay politician 100 years ago

Four years after the end of his political term, his life would take a deadly twist.

Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

ON TOMORROW: Motorbikes will descend through Tinana in the Fraser Coast Toy Run.

There's an event on for everyone.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League with his mates.

  • TV

  • 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

REVIEW: One hell of a trip

Under Full Sail is out now.

The discovery of gold brought a rush of migrants

TV Insider: Hail our national treasure Ernie Dingo

Ernie Dingo scuba dives on the Great Barrier Reef in a scene from Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

The beloved TV presenter is back in a new series for NITV

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

Gigi Hadid is trying to "take the pressure off" herself this year.

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 $394,000

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

SUPERB CENTRAL LOCATION

12 Clarke Street, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in ... $225,000

An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in central Pialba. With all town services available this 826m2 (approx) allotment features...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Submit an Offer

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!