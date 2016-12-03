Crs Seymour, Lewis respond to mayor's open letter

COUNCILLORS George Seymour and David Lewis have responded to mayor Chris Loft's open letter to the media, in which he singles out the councillors for their behaviour.

The letter, released to the media on Monday, accused certain councillors of "openly undermining my efforts...(and) attempting to control the executive and administrative arm" of council, which was "tantamount to a coup."

Cr Loft accused Cr Seymour of "acting more like an opposition leader" and singled out Cr Lewis for his "media comments...trying to fan the flames and attract more attention from the State Government."

Cr Lewis said he was disappointed about Cr Loft's stance on his media comments, claiming he had continuously declined to comment to the media on council matters.

"I don't propose to deal with it chapter and verse...but as I outlined in an email to you only a week ago, I had continuously declined to comment to the media in relation to the Frankie Carroll letter," he said.

Cr Seymour questioned why the mayor was sending "defamatory statements" about his colleagues to the media.

"We have a council chamber here, where we can meet and talk about difficulties," he said.

"I don't see how it's in anyone's benefit for you to write to...(the media) to tell them you're not getting your way and that you think people aren't respecting your authority.

"The way to get people to respect your authority is to act in a manner consistent with the office of the mayor."