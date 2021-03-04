Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
(L) Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Debbie Carroll. Photo: Stuart Fast
(L) Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Debbie Carroll. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

Stuart Fast
4th Mar 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The heritage listed Maryborough Hospital will soon undergo a roof replacement as part of ongoing, multimillion-dollar upgrades.

Chief Executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) Debbie Carroll said Thursday's announcement was good news with seven of the hospital's roofs being replaced and others repaired.

"It's an old building with a lot of history and it's important for us to keep the heritage aspect of this building," she said.

Ms Carroll reassured patients and Maryborough residents there would not be any disruption to care at the hospital while the works were being done.

A bird's eye view of the Maryborough Hospital. Photo: Contributed/ Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.
A bird's eye view of the Maryborough Hospital. Photo: Contributed/ Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

 

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the upcoming works were a $5.3 million investment into the hospital and followed on other improvement works last year, such as the new emergency department at the hospital.

"The Maryborough Hospital is a crucial cog in delivering health services across the Fraser Coast, it's very important we keep doing things like this to make sure everybody gets health care across the region," he said.

"It is fantastic to fund more significant work that includes the replacement of the old roofs on the buildings that house some of our key departments, including emergency, specialist outpatients, rehab and inpatient wards."

He said there would be further upgrades for the hospital in the future.

Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert said this investment by the State Government would reduce ongoing maintenance costs and enable WBHHS to redirect spending on other infrastructure and facility priorities.

She said the investment would ensure the long-term integrity of the roof structure for years to come.

Work is expected to start during March and there will also be a temporary closure of the Wide Bay Hospitals Museum building for two weeks as its roof is replaced during the work.

More Stories

fchealth
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    All-Star feud erupts

    All-Star feud erupts
    • 4th Mar 2021 3:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women behaving badly: Crazy Coast court cases

        Premium Content Women behaving badly: Crazy Coast court cases

        News From twerking wildly in Maccas, to attacking another woman at a bottle shop, to biting a security guard, here are five women who have faced court in recent times on the...

        Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        Premium Content Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        News Despite news reports to the contrary, the Gympie council says it has not decided...

        We asked when Coast would get vaccine hub. Here’s the reply

        Premium Content We asked when Coast would get vaccine hub. Here’s the reply

        News It comes after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was “furious and angry” that...

        HIGH DANGER: Fire warning issued for Bundy, Burnett regions

        Premium Content HIGH DANGER: Fire warning issued for Bundy, Burnett regions

        News A total fire ban has been put in place and the public have been encouraged to...