’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

(L) Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Debbie Carroll. Photo: Stuart Fast

The heritage listed Maryborough Hospital will soon undergo a roof replacement as part of ongoing, multimillion-dollar upgrades.

Chief Executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) Debbie Carroll said Thursday's announcement was good news with seven of the hospital's roofs being replaced and others repaired.

"It's an old building with a lot of history and it's important for us to keep the heritage aspect of this building," she said.

Ms Carroll reassured patients and Maryborough residents there would not be any disruption to care at the hospital while the works were being done.

A bird's eye view of the Maryborough Hospital. Photo: Contributed/ Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the upcoming works were a $5.3 million investment into the hospital and followed on other improvement works last year, such as the new emergency department at the hospital.

"The Maryborough Hospital is a crucial cog in delivering health services across the Fraser Coast, it's very important we keep doing things like this to make sure everybody gets health care across the region," he said.

"It is fantastic to fund more significant work that includes the replacement of the old roofs on the buildings that house some of our key departments, including emergency, specialist outpatients, rehab and inpatient wards."

He said there would be further upgrades for the hospital in the future.

Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert said this investment by the State Government would reduce ongoing maintenance costs and enable WBHHS to redirect spending on other infrastructure and facility priorities.

She said the investment would ensure the long-term integrity of the roof structure for years to come.

Work is expected to start during March and there will also be a temporary closure of the Wide Bay Hospitals Museum building for two weeks as its roof is replaced during the work.