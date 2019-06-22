Crucial encounter ahead for Villa

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich admits their hopes of reaching the finals could be over if they lose this weekend.

Last year's Wide Bay Premier League grand finalists face Sunbury tonight at Brothers Sports Complex, looking to win to reduce the gap with the top four.

Villa are three points behind the KSS Jets in fourth but other teams have games in hand.

Villa could be as many as eight points behind the top four, which could extend to 11 if they lose and those other teams win.

"The outlook doesn't look great,” Sparozvich said.

"It does become a six-point game for us.

We need to win.”

Villa lost to Sunbury earlier this year in Maryborough.

The game tonight is the first of a run of games for Villa that could see them bounce back into top-four calculations.

They play Sunbury, then Granville, Doon Villa, Bingera and the United Park Eagles.

But losses could also end their season.

"We need to beat at least two of those (Bingera, Sunbury, Eagles) that are in the top four,” Sparozvich said.

"We need to go on a run.”

Villa play Sunbury at 6pm and Bingera face the United Park Eagles at the same time at Bingera Grounds in the other Bundy game.

In other matches, the United Warriors face The Waves, Granville play Wide Bay Buccaneers and Doon Villa take on KSS Jets.