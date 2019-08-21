Crucial road link is finally here

EASING THE TRAFFIC FLOW: A new traffic corridor along Drury Ln will connect Pialba Burrum Heads Rd and Urraween Rd, allowing an easier traffic flow according to AHC Ltd managing director Rod Macleod.

THE path to easing Hervey Bay's traffic problems is about to take a right turn.

A new road corridor connecting two of the city's busiest thoroughfares is nearing completion.

The final touches are going on the new Drury Ln access way in Dundowran, which will serve as a link between Pialba Burrum Heads Rd and Urraween Rd.

The traffic corridor sits within the broader industrial complex in the Dundowran estate, which houses 11 lots along Drury Ln. Development firm AHC Limited managing director Rod Macleod will be in Hervey Bay today to reveal the new road corridor.

Mr Macleod will also look to clear the final hurdles on the industrial development.

Speaking to the Chronicle ahead of his visit, Mr Macleod said the company had been waiting for almost a year to open the new industrial area to the public.

He said hold-ups with sub-division approvals and development red tape had delayed the project.

"Shortly, the traffic heading along the east and west along that road... will have an alternate corridor to Boat Harbour Dr,” Mr Macleod said.

"That's the big win for the travelling public because if you want to go down to Maryborough (from that road)... everyone knows it's a nightmare.

"It's a complete alternative without the masses of signals every few hundred metres, where you're either at a roundabout or set of traffic lights.”

Mr Macleod said he was surprised at the population growth in the Dundowran area over the past few years.

He said there were plans for further expansion with more industrial lots planned along Drury Ln down the track.

"The big thing Hervey Bay doesn't have is small 2000sq m lots,” Mr Macleod said.

"They're affordable lots, but you'll also have great exposure for businesses that will be travelling along this traffic corridor.”

Pialba Burrum Heads Rd remains one of the Fraser Coast's busiest roads, serving as the main access-way between Hervey Bay and Dundowran.

The State Government pumped $26 million into a major reconstruction along the road in 2016.