'Cruel and unusual' custody for diabetic accused of assault

Diabetes and the required insulin injections have complicated the man's time in custody. (FILE PHOTO) Gia Willow Alexa Annermarken/Fli

A DIABETIC man accused of assault has been kept in what a barrister calls "cruel and unusual” conditions.

Adam Reader Darnell, a Fraser Coast man, faced charges including assault occasioning bodily harm.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard he needed insulin injections requiring the use of syringes.

Defence counsel Angus Edwards said Mr Darnell was constantly under armed guard and "shackled” while in hospital custody.

The situation was a "cruel and unusual way to spend time in custody,” Mr Edwards told Justice Glenn Martin on Wednesday.

Mr Darnell was being segregated from other prisoners.

Mr Edwards said Mr Darnell had spent nearly two months in custody.

"That would have brought home to him just how seriously these matters are viewed.”

Prosecutor Victoria Adams said a proposed bail address was 18km from the alleged victim.

"It would be unusual for bail to be allowed in circumstances such as this,” Justice Martin said.

But the time spent in custody and Mr Darnell's health situation made this case unusual, the judge said.

A curfew was proposed and bail was granted. -NewsRegional