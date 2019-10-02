Cruel vandalism at memorial adds to families' pain

Both Cooper's Walk and Tom's Walk were vandalised over the weekend.

Both Cooper's Walk and Tom's Walk were vandalised over the weekend. Contributed

UNKNOWN vandals who destroyed benches dedicated to two beloved Hervey Bay children have been slammed by one of the boys' sisters.

Jessie Mahoney, sister of Cooper Christensen, who died of a rare brain tumour when he was six, described the vandal's actions as "heartless".

Cooper Christensen

"I don't understand how someone can do what they've done with his plaque right there on his chair," she said.

Coming up to the anniversary of his death and his birthday, Ms Mahoney said the timing couldn't have been worse.

The boardwalk is split into two sections, one named after Cooper and the other after Tom Messer.

They stretch along the Esplanade and connect the villages of Scarness and Torquay.

Tom died of a blood disorder when he was eight.

CRUEL VANDALISM: Tracey Messer at the site of Tom's Walk which was graffitied earlier this week. The vandalism has since been cleaned up but Ms Messer said it was still upsetting to hear about it. Blake Antrobus

It's not the first time the memorial to the two boys has been attacked, which adds to Ms Mahoney's pain.

Ms Mahoney doesn't understand why people keep damaging the memorial and adding to the pain felt by the boys' families.

"I just want to know why they think it's OK to do what they've done and have absolutely no respect," she said.

"I'm so shocked."

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour had one word to describe the vandals who caused the damage.

"It's despicable," he said.

"It's outrageous - I'm disappointed.

"It's impossible to understand why someone would vandalise a memorial to a child."

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman said such vandalism came at a huge cost to the community.