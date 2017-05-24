Cruise for Charity looking for more yachts to join line-up

The annual Cruise for Charity will be held on June 4 in Hervey Bay.

SINCE Cruise for Charity started running 15 years ago, it has raised more than $150,000 towards community groups in need.

And it looks like that figure will continue to grow with the annual event coming up on June 4.

Organiser George Duck yachts will travel for a distance of about 10 nautical miles with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

"The distance could be shortened depending on what the wind is like on the day,” Mr Duck said.

"We think of it more as a regatta than an actual race.”

He hopes for a start-up of about 20 yachts and is still looking for vessels to take part.

"The only requirement is that they have a sail,” he said.

"The race will be a handicap start so all yachts have a chance to win.”

The weekend's fun will start the day before the yacht event, with a Rotary calcutta at the Boat Club and a dinner planned for June 3.

The Hervey Bay Boat Club president initiated the Cruise for Charity event after learning about a similar fundraiser elsewhere.

"I saw it in a newsletter of a Rotary club,” he said. "And now we've raised more than $150,000. All that money goes to help local groups.”

If you would like to enter a yacht into Cruise for Charity or to find out more, email hbbc.yachtsquadron @gmail.com.