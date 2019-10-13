Cruise ship’s close call through canal

Incredible images show the largest ship ever to pass through the Corinth Canal in Greece this week.

Passengers on board the 22.5 metre wide MS Braemar cruise ship could reach out and touch the sides of the canal - which is 24 meters wide at its narrowest point.

Carrying more than 1,200 passengers and crew on board, the 196 metre long cruise ship was assisted by a tugboat to avoid any bumps along the way.

The 24,344-tonne ship, owned by UK-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, made history on Wednesday as it became the largest ship to cross the Corinth Canal, with a stunning video showing just how close it got to the walls of the canal.

The 6.4km long Corinth Canal separates mainland Greece from the Peloponnesian Peninsula and connects the Corinthian and Saronic Gulfs.

This is such an exciting sailing and tremendous milestone in Fred Olsen's 171-year history," she said.

"We are thrilled to have been able to share it with our guests."

