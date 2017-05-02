28°
Whats On

Cruisy way to spend Mother's Day

Kerrie Alexander
| 2nd May 2017 6:00 PM
Spoil mum with a trip a Mother's Day Cruise on board the Spirit of Hervey.
Spoil mum with a trip a Mother's Day Cruise on board the Spirit of Hervey. Valerie Horton

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SAIL into the sunset and create some memories your mother will always cherish on her special day.

Meals on Wheels Fraser Community will host their annual Mother's Day Cruise on Sunday, May 14, which is one of the charities biggest fundraisers.

Spokeswoman Barbara Watson said there would be plenty of food and entertainment and lots of opportunity for mum to sit back, relax and have a lovely time on the beautiful waters of Hervey Bay.

"There will be a three-course meal supplied, with free tea and coffee, plus live music with singers on both decks.

"There's also a raffle with multiple great prizes."

The cruise will leave the Urangan Marina at 3.30pm and return at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $50 and are available from Fraser Coast Travel Centre, Fraser Shores Shopping Centre, or Meals on Wheels at Islander Rd, Pialba.

All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Fraser Community, which currently deliver about 10,000 meals per month to local residents.

Topics:  hervey bay meals on wheels fraser community mother's day what's on

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Pub Fest arrest allegedly nabs meth, cash haul

Pub Fest arrest allegedly nabs meth, cash haul

A pub crawler allegedly caught with 14grams of methyl amphetamine and a large sum of cash has fronted court.

Cruisy way to spend Mother's Day

Spoil mum with a trip a Mother's Day Cruise on board the Spirit of Hervey.

Give mum the chance to relax on her special day.

Sea creatures come to life in crafted reef project

Barbara Hurst and Marcella Secher from Fraser Coast Artslink with some of the knitted reef artwork which will be part of the huge project.

Hands-on project will come to life at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

First glimpse at M'boro's new world class disability housing

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders helps open the new accommodation in Maryborough on Tuesday.

New units are part of the refurb.

Local Partners

NEW TOURISM VENTURE: Military trail will show-off our history

The Fraser Coast Military Trail will showcase the region's military-rich history by directing people across the region's symbolic military points.

Young performers to star in production of Annie at Brolga

Rachel Damms, 14, takes on the role of Annie in a production by Macabre Theatre Company.

Young Rachel Damms will lead the cast.

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Peace Cake to be revealed this weekend

Maryborough Peace Cake replica.

The artwork has taken months to create.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Depp spends ‘more than $2 million’ a month

Johnny Depp is taking his former business managers to court.

COURT battle has exposed claims of a “compulsive spending disorder”.

THIS HAS IT ALL: GREAT LOCATION and GREAT VIEWS INSPECT TODAY!

2 Baunfiend Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 3 $580,000

4 Bedrooms, main with en suite and panoramic sea views Two street frontage with self-contained office and carport Located minutes from everything, schools, shops...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

andbull; Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. andbull; Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Lifestyle and Location

8/142-146 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

House 2 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms 2 way bathroom Pool area Gated Complex Close to Shopping Centres Please call for more information

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!