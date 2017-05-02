Cruisy way to spend Mother's Day

Spoil mum with a trip a Mother's Day Cruise on board the Spirit of Hervey.

SAIL into the sunset and create some memories your mother will always cherish on her special day.

Meals on Wheels Fraser Community will host their annual Mother's Day Cruise on Sunday, May 14, which is one of the charities biggest fundraisers.

Spokeswoman Barbara Watson said there would be plenty of food and entertainment and lots of opportunity for mum to sit back, relax and have a lovely time on the beautiful waters of Hervey Bay.

"There will be a three-course meal supplied, with free tea and coffee, plus live music with singers on both decks.

"There's also a raffle with multiple great prizes."

The cruise will leave the Urangan Marina at 3.30pm and return at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $50 and are available from Fraser Coast Travel Centre, Fraser Shores Shopping Centre, or Meals on Wheels at Islander Rd, Pialba.

All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Fraser Community, which currently deliver about 10,000 meals per month to local residents.