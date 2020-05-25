Menu
Hervey Bay Bombers - under 14 2019 Wide Bay AFL premiers
Opinion

Crunch time for winter sports and their 2020 seasons

BRENDAN BOWERS
25th May 2020 8:00 AM
OPINION: The COVID-19 has changed the way we live for the foreseeable future.

Along with business and jobs, I believe community sport is a major casualty, with the effects to be felt for the next few years.

Winter sporting codes are attempting to salvage some type of sporting season.

Under current government guidelines of stage two, community sport can return to training from June 12 but only 20 people (inclusive of staff) can be on a venue at one time.

Training is restricted to non-contact and should only include skills training.

Stage three post-July 10 ­includes a return to full ­training and competition but is restricted to 100 people ­(inclusive of staff).

These guidelines mean parents won't be able to watch their son or daughter play.

As a former sports administrator, I don't know how a major club or sport such as Aussie rules, rugby league or football could return under these guidelines.

Theoretically it is possible but the extra strain it would place on volunteers, parents and players will make clubs and associations question whether they should return.

I am sure restrictions will loosen as we move forward but it is coming to crunch time for associations to decided whether to keep fighting the good fight or accept defeat in season 2020 and prepare for 2021.

    - Brendan Bowers

