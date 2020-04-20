Menu
The Maryborough Sugar Factory has found interest from Asian group, Mitr Phol Sugar Corp.
The Maryborough Sugar Factory has found interest from Asian group, Mitr Phol Sugar Corp.
Crush season 2020 on schedule as sugar mills navigate pandemic

Jessica Cook
20th Apr 2020 1:18 PM
MARYBOROUGH'S cane crush is on track to start in July as growers keep close watch on the potential for the coronavirus pandemic to impact the production and price of sugar.

Canegrowers Maryborough Manager Cameron Waterson said while it was too early to say definitively, growers believed the crush would be similar to last year which weighed in at 592, 000 tonnes.

Queensland sugar mills are moving into the final stages of preparation for the 2020 crush.

For most, this year's season will run through to late November.

The Australian Sugar Milling Council (ASMC) says the state's sugar production was expected to be in the order of 4.1 to 4.2 million tonnes.

According to Jim Crane, ASMC's Director of Government and Industry Affairs, the sugarcane crop in Queensland's central and northern areas benefited from good rainfall during February and March and production forecasts were looking slightly higher across the board than last year.

"Positive news is harder to find in the southern region where more cane land continues to be lost to other crops and rainfall during the growing season was sporadic at best," he said.

Mr Waterson told the Chronicle that while the weather had been great for fishing, growers needed more rain.

Mr Crane said the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on sugar prices was difficult to predict.

"With most of our raw sugar exported onto the highly competitive global market, we are watching developments closely," he said.

Mr Waterson said the pandemic, despite having little impact on the day to day operations on a farm, was not without challenges.

"Normally right now we would be organising a pre-season meeting with about 80 people but obviously that is restricted now," he said.

"Locally MSF have been very good with planning for the season.

"There is a lot of planning around staffing requirements.

"If one person contracted COVID-19 the whole crew would have to stop work and go into quarantine.

"So there needs to be a back up in position to allow a team to step away for 14 days."

