26°
Business

CRUSHING BLOW: 'Dreadful outcome' from cane crush

Blake Antrobus
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
TOUGH SEASON: Canegrowers Maryborough manager Cameron Waterson said this year's crop can't recover, with about 600,000 tonnes expected from the rush season.
TOUGH SEASON: Canegrowers Maryborough manager Cameron Waterson said this year's crop can't recover, with about 600,000 tonnes expected from the rush season. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EARLIER this year drought-stricken cane growers feared there wouldn't be a crush.

A last-minute drenching from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie provided a glimmer of hope but crushing figures have revealed it just wasn't enough.

With an estimated crush of only 600,000 tonnes this season, Maryborough Sugar Factory CEO Mike Barry said it was a "dreadful outcome" for farmers.

About 123,000t of cane has already been crushed at the company's Maryborough mill following a late start.

While the Bureau of Meteorology predicts anywhere between 100-200mm of rainfall over the next three months for both Maryborough and Hervey Bay, it will be too late to turn this season around.

Canegrowers Maryborough manager Cameron Waterson said they were trying to ensure growers had enough access to water to keep putting out a crop.

"The crop itself can't recover," Mr Waterson said.

"In the last year there's been little rainfall, so our current water scheme can't replace it.

"So we could get to a situation where we run out of water."

He said his organisation was looking at methods to increase capacity if rainfall levels did not live up to their predictions.

"Ideal conditions would be a regularity of rainfall, but it's shifted to a pattern where it's too sparse between falls," Mr Waterson said.

The harvest is down about 20% from last year's total crush of 791,000t, and even further from 2015's crush of 861,000t.

Mr Waterson said short-term strategies included increasing offstream water storage through dams, better irrigation schemes and concessional loans from the Federal Government.

"We're working with other parties like SunWater to try and increase water capacity in the area," he said.

"It's now about putting things back into control on the water front.

"We need more support with dams on properties and increasing the capacities of irrigation schemes.

"We're optimistic we'll get a return to conditions... but even now, as cane is being harvested we're getting ready for a new season."

While Mr Barry said the current estimate was low, it would have been a "wipe-out" pre-Debbie".

He said growers were resilient and determined to improve irrigation in the region. The Fraser Coast was drought-declared in March after an unseasonably dry summer.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cane fcindustry fraser coast maryborough

WHALE RESCUE: Crews divert whales heading for shallow waters

WHALE RESCUE: Crews divert whales heading for shallow waters

A pair of whales that were headed for a shallow part of the ocean had their direction diverted by a team from Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.

Pie shop expands in Bay and adds a new location

DOUBLE THE YUM: Pie and Pastry Paradise owner Jodie Berkhout celebrates the opening of her second bakery.

Pie and Pastry Paradise is now available at both ends of town.

Sir Richard Branson offers island to Qld fire victims

Sir Richard Branson hopes to open his island hideaway as a boutique hotel.

Fire victims stunned by island offer

Disney classics hit the big screen on Fraser Coast

UNDER THE SEA: Take a dive with Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian this week at Chinchilla Cinema's Disney Princess Film Festival. Photo Contributed

Tangled will screen at Boat Club Cinema

Local Partners

What is causing major delays on the Bruce Highway?

PLANNING on heading to Brisbane this morning? You might want to think again.

LAC win bid to host state conference on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee - acting clinical support officer Paul Fitzpatrick with (L) Merryn Napier, president Ian Farrell, Barb Lewy's-Davies, Jo-Anne Farrell and Adrian Doyle - look forward to hosting the LAC State Conference this month.

Local Ambulance Committee is set to host State Conference in Bay.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

Line up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Queensland bar refuses entry to prince

QUEENSLAND has become an international laughing stock after Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark was refused entry to a pub.

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

The 'mega tower' tipped to deliver Coast jobs

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Property development manager Timothy Wright overlooking the site of the new development for the Ramada Resort.

Ramada Resort's Stage 2 has just been launched.

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping