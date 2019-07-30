CRUSHING BLOW: Road rules could spell doom for cane

TRANSPORT SETBACKS: Cameron Waterson, Canegrowers Association district manager for Maryborough, claims the transport restrictions in place by TMR could mean trouble for the cane crush at the Maryborough Mill. INSET: The Maryborough Sugar Mill.

CANE crushes at the Maryborough Mill could be at risk if road curfews along critical transport routes with southern growers are not changed.

Farmers on the Sunshine Coast have voiced concerns about the curfews and new permits around B-double requirements, claiming they cripple their harvest times and limit their ability to transport the required loads up to Maryborough.

The curfews, which effectively ban night operations, mean farmers now have to wait to start harvesting of a morning and trucks can only operate in six hours out of 24.

A permit allowing B-doubles to operate expired earlier this year, but when it was renewed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, the curfews had already come into effect.

Cameron Waterson, the Canegrowers Association district manager for Maryborough, said the impacts of the limited transports could be felt at the local mill.

"In a worst-case scenario, it would become unviable for growers from the Sunshine Coast to transport,” Mr Waterson told the Chronicle.

"In turn, we lose about 48,000 tonnes of crush.

"That changes it from what's already not a good season to a poor one.

"It's not a scenario we're willing to allow to happen.”

Sunshine Coast cane farmers contribute about eight per cent of all volume for the Maryborough Mill.

The regulations have placed additional stress on the mill and other canegrowers, who have already suffered numerous setbacks from previously poor seasons and unfavourable weather.

Mr Waterson said the Canegrowers Association and the State Government were in discussions about a potential re-assessment.

"We're still hopeful there will be a workable outcome,” he said.

A TMR spokeswoman said the department needed to ensure carting cane was done "without compromising road safety”.

"We will continue to work with MSF Sugar on this matter,” they said.