Cruzin’ to top

Kruz Baker selected for the Queensland under 12 schoolboys cricket team to play at the National Titles in Adelaide.

CRICKET: Ranked as the number one primary school cricket batsman in Queensland sits easily on the shoulders of Cruz Baker.

The Hervey Bay player was recently named in the Queensland team after the State titles held in Ipswich.

With an average of 69 during the tournament it placed Cruz as the top batsmen in the age group.

“I love batting and enjoy the challenge as an opener,” he said.

The Fraser Coast Anglican College student started playing cricket four years ago and has developed into quite the all-rounder.

He also bowls and wicket keeps for the Hervey Bay Colts under 14’s.

“Batting is my favourite part of the game and I enjoy batting long enough to take the shine off of the ball,” he said.

His favourite cricket player is Usman Khawaja and he tries to model his game on the Australian player.

“I like the way he plays cricket,”

Cruz has a dream of one day playing for Australia and wants to wear the baggy green.

“I am not suited to the shorter forms of the game and enjoy the challenge of batting for a long time,”

He trains nearly every day with his dad Peter who helps by throwing down balls to his son.

Cruz will travel to Adelaide next month to play for Queensland in the Australian championships.