Crying for peace on 75th anniversary of VE Day

The 75th anniversary of VE Day is commemorated on the Maryborough Town Hall Green with Town Crier Ken Ashford (left), Mary Heritage Carmel Murdoch and Mayor George Seymour joining criers worldwide. Picture: Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH’S Town Crier Ken Ashford was one of 30 Australian criers to make a Cry for Peace on Friday, May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe (VE Day).

“It’s amazing that 75 years has passed since 1945 when Winston Churchill, the then British Prime Minister, officially announced the end of the war in Europe,” Mr Ashford said.

“Town Criers throughout Europe were going to make a big deal of the 75th anniversary but the coronavirus pandemic stopped all that.

“Instead, they invited as criers worldwide to make the same cry at the same time; about 30 criers in Australia participated.”

Mr Ashford said there were several notable times within the 24-hour period when the war ended in Europe, from the signing of papers to when it was announced.

“Three o’clock was chosen for the cry because that was the time Churchill got on the wireless and told the world,” he said.

“In Maryborough, we marked the anniversary in Maryborough-fashion with the firing of the time canon on the Town Hall Green.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the historic city of Maryborough played a key role during World War II.

“A lot of manufacturing in Maryborough at that time was focused on the war effort,” he said.

Walkers Limited built 10 warships, including the corvette HMAS Maryborough, for the Royal Australian Navy during World War II.

Buildings were also built at Maryborough Airport as part of the Royal Australian Air Force military aerodrome facilities.

“The Town Crier is an institution in Maryborough and it’s important that he participate in significant ceremonies such as this,” Cr Seymour said.

VE Day recognises the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender on Tuesday, May 8, 1945, marking the end of the war in Europe.

Victory in the Pacific (VP) Day is observed on August 15, in recognition of Japan’s unconditional surrender on August 14, 1945.