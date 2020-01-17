Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cane Farming
Cane Farming
Rural

CSIRO to launch rain app for cane farmers

by Daniel Bateman
17th Jan 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANE farmers are being equipped with a new smartphone app to help them reduce fertiliser run-off entering the Great Barrier Reef.

CSIRO is expected to today launch its "1622" app, which shows the concentration of nitrogen in Far Northern waterways in real time.

The app's numeric name is derived from the height in metres of Queensland's tallest mountain, Mt Bartle Frere, near Babinda.

Screenshot from CSIRO's app developed for cane farmers, called 1622
Screenshot from CSIRO's app developed for cane farmers, called 1622

Data displayed on the app shows nitrogen concentrations on sensors deployed in several waterways along the Far Northern coast. It also shows rainfall, so farmers can identify how weather is affecting local water quality.

CSIRO project leader Dr Peter Thorburn said the app was designed to meet farmers' needs.

"Although an app can appear simple, the smarts behind it are anything but," he said.

CSIRO’s new app will allow farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
CSIRO’s new app will allow farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

"The chain of information between the water quality sensors in local waterways and what you see on your phone is complex and requires substantial innovation along the way."

Canegrowers Cairns region chairman Stephen Calcagno said the app was a great tool for farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment.

agriculture cane farmers far north queensland great barrier reef

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        premium_icon DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        News ‘They are addictive machines that serve no useful purpose’

        Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        premium_icon Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        News Covert operation under way to crack down on dingo offenders

        Raincheck on horse event

        premium_icon Raincheck on horse event

        News THE Guy McLean Spectacular has been postponed until April 18 due to expected...

        Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        premium_icon Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        News She envisions the memorial would cost about $2 million