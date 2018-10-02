Cubs scout out lessons in history

Fifth Queensland Cuboree 2018 visit Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum - (L) Hamish Slattery (Albany Creek), Jorja Cairns (Goondiwindi), Sam Gaylard (Nambour) and Hayley Apps (Marsden) in the school house.

Fifth Queensland Cuboree 2018 visit Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum - (L) Hamish Slattery (Albany Creek), Jorja Cairns (Goondiwindi), Sam Gaylard (Nambour) and Hayley Apps (Marsden) in the school house. Alistair Brightman

MORE than 900 cub scouts born in the 21st century have had an eye-opening journey back in time to learn about life and technology from the 19th century last week.

About 200 scouts each day toured the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum as part of the 5th Queensland Cuboree to learn about Australian history.

Queensland Cuboree spokesman Peter McLeod said the history museum was an opportunity for the scouts, aged 8-11, to learn about the progress in the quality of life.

"Probably the most important thing they learned was how hard it was at times for our pioneering families to actually make their way in Australia,” he said.

"And a number of the key pieces of technology we take for granted are things that have come about in their lifetime or the lifetimes of their parents.

"It's certainly been an eye opener for many of our cub scouts.”

For children who have grown up with comfortable modern day luxuries, it was difficult for some to comprehend how things were done "in the early days”, said Historical Village and Museum president Harold Collins.

"The rope making really attracted them, they had never seen anything like that before,” Mr Collins said.

"We used the old rope making machine that's over 100 years old and we could demonstrate that to them.

"There wasn't a (smart) phone in sight, that's a marvellous thing.

"But we did try to explain to them how the phone on the wall worked, but I don't think they could comprehend how it went to the local exchange.”

Mr Collins said the scouts also enjoyed playing 'old timer' games such as walking on land skies and playing with hula hoops and skipping ropes.