Cuddly toys assist with fundraiser for local Netball team

Emily Wheeler, Taylah Steger and Cadence Waters at the Maryborough Netball Courts for their Teddy Bear Picnic fundraiser on Sunday. Inge Hansen

DOZENS of children and their teddy bear's joined each other for the inaugural teddy bear picnic yesterday which raised funds for a special community cause.

The Maryborough Brumby's netball team yesterday hosted a Teddy Bear Picnic fundraiser to raise about $9000 for their club.

Club fundraising coordinator Ann Steger said the money would be used to cover the cost of equipment and uniforms as well as to lower fees.

"The idea of the Teddy Bear Picnic actually started because I had a teddy bear chair which I offered to donate to a raffle then I suggested a teddy bear's picnic,” she said.

"It's just a fun little way to raise some more money for our club. "It's great to see so many people having fun.” The club will continue to fundraise throughout the year.

So far, they are about halfway towards achieving their fundraising goal.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Brumby's netball team can contact Ann Steger on 0456260361.