Cult food truck brand embroiled in Uber Eats ‘error’

OWNERS of a well-known Brisbane food truck turned restaurant have been left "frustrated" and in disbelief following the discovery of an Uber Eats account allegedly posing as them in a nearby location.

Dylan and Katrina Pires of Stafford's King of the Wings said they felt like they weren't being taken seriously by the food delivery platform when they complained, but an inquiry by the Courier-Mail has revealed the 12-month-old listing was merely an "error".

"A customer came … and showed me this Uber Eats page for "King of the Wings" last Friday and asked to order items on there we've never made," Mr Pires said.

Dylan Pires and Katrina Pires from King of the Wings at Stafford, Brisbane (Image/Josh Woning)

The account listed a number of food options available to order, as well as its opening times and location, addressed to a Kedron JB Hi-Fi parking lot that once hosted a version of the Pires' food truck many months ago.

The listing also didn't provide a contact number, only listing that it's "Crafted by BBQ Rib House", which was not found via food or business searches.

"The listing is in the area of our permanent store, and as we aren't offering Uber Eats we are seriously concerned that customers have been ordering from this account thinking it's us," Ms Pires said.

The Uber Eats listing for the ‘fake’ King of Wings which has now been taken down.

When the Pires's approached Uber about the account, they were told the platform couldn't assist them and suggested they should reach out to the other restaurant themselves, but couldn't provide contact details "due to privacy reasons".

"Restaurant-Partners … are responsible for ensuring they are not infringing intellectual property rights of other parties," Uber said in a statement to the couple.

But when The Courier-Mail inquired about the knock-off account a spokesman said the restaurant listing "was an error" and that "no order had ever been placed", with the account being removed on Wednesday evening.

"We'd like to thank the small business owner for coming forward and sharing his concerns," a spokesman said.

"We take community feedback seriously and have thoroughly investigated the matter."

