PHOTO GALLERY: Big race brings out region’s jovial side

Melbourne Cup 2019 at the Carriers Arms Hotel - Tammie Bayliss with a win in the sweep and first three at the TAB.

Melbourne Cup 2019 at the Carriers Arms Hotel - Tammie Bayliss with a win in the sweep and first three at the TAB. Alistair Brightman

THE biggest reaction to cheer Vow and Declare across the line came from a man wearing a gold cow boy hat and handlebar moustache at the Beach House Hotel.

Screaming and riding his imaginary horse across the line, the man who gave the name Sven Chowder, could have been mistaken as winning big.

Speaking to the Chronicle later, he revealed he and his mates had all lost on the Cup and were just into the spirit of celebration.

While more subdued in their victory, Donna Nielson and Nadine Lange celebrated a win by clapping a hugging.

Earlier in the day, Graham Garner at the Hervey Bay RSL bet and won on his namesake horse 'Garner'.

Businesses across the Coast gave their staff the day off and treated them to a bonding outing.

Suzy Murray spotted at The Vineyard explained her office celebrated the cup every year and loved dressing up.

Just a few tables away, Tamara Clark with "new friends and old friends" decided she would make a Cup outing a tradition.

Victoria Lee down the road at the Bayswater Hotel said although she had swapped the vigour of the Flemmington Race Course for a view of the Urangan pier she would not go back.