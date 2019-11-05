Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne Cup 2019 at the Carriers Arms Hotel - Tammie Bayliss with a win in the sweep and first three at the TAB.
Melbourne Cup 2019 at the Carriers Arms Hotel - Tammie Bayliss with a win in the sweep and first three at the TAB. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now
Community

PHOTO GALLERY: Big race brings out region’s jovial side

abrightman
Cody Fox
Jessica Lamb
5th Nov 2019 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE biggest reaction to cheer Vow and Declare across the line came from a man wearing a gold cow boy hat and handlebar moustache at the Beach House Hotel.

Screaming and riding his imaginary horse across the line, the man who gave the name Sven Chowder, could have been mistaken as winning big.

Photos
View Gallery

Speaking to the Chronicle later, he revealed he and his mates had all lost on the Cup and were just into the spirit of celebration.

While more subdued in their victory, Donna Nielson and Nadine Lange celebrated a win by clapping a hugging.

Earlier in the day, Graham Garner at the Hervey Bay RSL bet and won on his namesake horse 'Garner'.

Businesses across the Coast gave their staff the day off and treated them to a bonding outing.

Photos
View Gallery

Suzy Murray spotted at The Vineyard explained her office celebrated the cup every year and loved dressing up.

Just a few tables away, Tamara Clark with "new friends and old friends" decided she would make a Cup outing a tradition.

Victoria Lee down the road at the Bayswater Hotel said although she had swapped the vigour of the Flemmington Race Course for a view of the Urangan pier she would not go back.

More Stories

Show More
fcevents fraser coast melbourne cup
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUILTY: Ex-mayor Loft jailed for serious 'abuse of office'

        premium_icon GUILTY: Ex-mayor Loft jailed for serious 'abuse of office'

        Crime Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will spend six months in jail for trying to get his friend a senior council job

        Concert steams up at Brolga

        premium_icon Concert steams up at Brolga

        News MARYBOROUGH’S historic steam locomotive 299 will be the inspiration for a song...

        LOFT OPINION: We're jailing the wrong bad guys

        premium_icon LOFT OPINION: We're jailing the wrong bad guys

        Opinion The truth is likely somewhere in the middle