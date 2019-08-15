Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNING SNAP: This photo of curious humpback whales in Hervey Bay has taken out a national photography award.
WINNING SNAP: This photo of curious humpback whales in Hervey Bay has taken out a national photography award. Mark Seabury
News

Curious whales feature in award-winning snap

13th Aug 2019 12:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARK Seabury has taken out the top prize in this year's Australian Travel Photography Awards with this photo, snapped in waters around Hervey Bay.

The competition had more than 5600 entries across 10 categories and Mr Seabury won the 'Aquatic' category for his shot of curious humpback whales, taken on-board Blue Dolphin Marine Tours in Hervey Bay.

The inaugural awards held in Sydney last week represent the important connection between travel, photography and our desire to capture experiences on camera.

Mr Seabury took home over $1000 in camera equipment prizes.

"Whale photography is my passion and obsession and I truly believe Hervey Bay is one of the best places in the world to have such interactive encounters with whales," he said.

"The bay is a perfect spot for them to relax, play and be inquisitive of their surroundings. It is not uncommon for the whales to spend up to an hour around the boats (called "mugging"), showing a genuine attempt to communicate and connect with the people on board.

"Being in a place where you can spend so much time up close to these incredible creatures and capture their behaviours is nothing short of magical."

More Stories

fccommunity fcenvironment fcwhales fraser coast hervey bay photography
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SKILLED JOBS SOARING: Aviation Precinct's flow-on benefits

    premium_icon SKILLED JOBS SOARING: Aviation Precinct's flow-on benefits

    Council News The development of a massive aerial precinct next to the Hervey Bay Airport will help drive more jobs and opportunities in the region's aviation scene

    PET REGO CRACKDOWN: Council staff to start door-knocking

    premium_icon PET REGO CRACKDOWN: Council staff to start door-knocking

    News The pet inspection program will resume in September

    Former dux Meg to headline night

    premium_icon Former dux Meg to headline night

    Whats On Night Out with talented students

    WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

    News A warning was sent out by the veterinary surgery