Curra crash the latest in string of Bruce Hwy crashes

Matthew McInerney
| 24th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
AFTERMATH : Emergency services at the scene of a crash north of Curra on Saturday.
AFTERMATH : Emergency services at the scene of a crash north of Curra on Saturday. Jacob Carson

ONE person was taken to hospital after a high-speed crash on the Bruce Highway on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Curra about 11am.

Traffic was held up as emergency services worked to pull apart the wreckage of the two vehicles.

It is understood a vehicle came off the trailer on which it was being towed and hit a LandCruiser.

One person was taken

to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

It is the latest in a

string of incidents on

the stretch of highway between Gympie and Maryborough that has claimed six lives in the space of a month.

Bundaberg siblings Sarah Walker, 30, and Daniel Walker, 22, were travelling to Nundah, in Brisbane's north-east when they were killed in a head-on crash north of Tiaro.

Bundaberg man Peter Knowles will have to learn

to walk again after the injuries he sustained in

the crash, and Hervey

Bay lawyer Don Gaylor and wife Leanne were also injured.

A 75-year-old Glenwood woman was killed near Gunalda on Friday, March 31.

A 45-year-old man, a nine-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were

killed as a result of a

crash near Gunalda on March 26.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
It is the latest in a string of incidents on the stretch of highway between Gympie and Maryborough that has claimed six lives in the space of a month.

