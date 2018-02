BUSY: Col Curry represented Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport triathlon titles.

HERVEY Bay athlete Col Curry capped a busy week when he secured a podium finish at the first stage of the Cycling Queensland Sizzling Summer Series on Sunday.

Curry, riding for Fraser Coast Cycling Club, finished third in the junior male (under-17) race, behind Gold Coast Cycling Club's Etienne Richert and Dylan Hoy.

The young gun represented Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships on Friday and Saturday.

He finished in the top 10 of the intermediate male race on Friday.