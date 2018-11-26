Menu
LAST DANCE: Greg Atzori enters the cage for his last bout at Eternal MMA 39 at Southport Sharks on Saturday, November 24.
Sport

Curtain closes on Atzori's MMA career at Eternal 39

Matthew McInerney
by
25th Nov 2018 6:30 PM

MMA: The last fight in the professional career of former Eternal MMA lightweight champion Greg "The Tarantula" Atzori did not play out the way he would have preferred but the 36-year-old mixed martial artist is content with his decision to hang up the gloves.

Atzori was caught early by Ben "Manimal" Wall, who immediately took control of the bout between two veterans of Australian MMA.

Former UFC contracted fighter Wall showed his superior strength when he slammed Atzori to the mat.

He transitioned to a rear naked choke - the same submission that scored Atzori four of his five past wins - and despite the Hervey Bay grappler's efforts he was left with little choice but to tap.

The Chronicle gained unprecedented access to Atzori's last professional bout, watching as he prepared first as coach for debutant and Samarai Drive MMA student Levon McGrath, then for his own farewell from the cage.

 

combat sports eternal mma greg atzori mixed martial arts mma samarai drive mma
Fraser Coast Chronicle

